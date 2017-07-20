Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar
This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday.
This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday.
This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]
White Papers
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
Share this:
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper