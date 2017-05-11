Patch Tuesday Goes LIVE at Interchange 2017

It doesn’t happen too often, but occasionally Patch Tuesday happens when Ivanti IT security expert Chris Goettl is on the road.

Goettl runs Ivanti’s popular Patch Tuesday webinar, dedicating an hour-plus to informing the masses about Microsoft’s latest security updates. He’s backed by a team of Ivanti researchers that dissect each bulletin, execute tests, and develop Ivanti’s approach to updates.

Since May’s Patch Tuesday happened to fall right in the middle of Interchange 2017, Goettl, along with Program Manager Todd Schell decided to host the webinar in front of a live audience at the conference.

May2017PatchTuesday from Ivanti Software on Vimeo.

Adding to the magnitude of the event – several pressing issues related to May’s update:

Microsoft announced a 48-hour fix to a flaw in their malware engine

3 exploits were being resolved to Internet Explorer, Office, and Windows

A critical Flash update resolving 7 vulnerabilities

