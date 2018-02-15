How can Remote Desktop Manager help make your system more secure? How can RDM help you ensure that your whole organization implements its password policy best practices? Even if your user guidelines for password security are clear as water, if you look hard enough, I can guarantee you’ll find at least one person in your organization that’s using “password” as their password, one that has their password on a note under their keyboard, and one that has the same password for all their sites!

Here are some of the password policy best practices, along with suggestions for helping users comply:

1. Keep your password strong by combining a minimum of 10 numbers, uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and special symbols.

RDM’s Password Generator allows you to generate complex random passwords that are secure and difficult to interpret or predict.

Read the entire article here, Password Best Practices Using Remote Desktop Manager