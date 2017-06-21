Overview on the Bill Philbin’s interview about HPE’s future

After Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Storage Division Senior Vice Present Bill Philbin nailed his keynote session at VeeamON 2017, he and Nimble Storage (Division of HPE) VP of Product & Solutions Marketing Gavin Cohen shared their thoughts with Dave Vellante & Stu Miniman of theCUBE. The overall theme for both interviews was how HPE’s changing business model involves self-inflicted change to be ready for the future.

It’s no secret that HPE has gone through some painful changes over the past years, but this was all by design to morph the old HPE into a whole new HPE company that is poised to meet the needs of the new IT customer. Bill Philbin stated that customers will see this new HPE starting at HPE Discover in June, “You’ll see a whole new HPE company, just like a phoenix, we’re building a brand-new company because we made the hard decisions in the past year and now we are right-sized to move forward.” Bill reassured Dave Vellante of theCUBE that the trashing is over for HPE, while other companies have just started and hard work and business disruptions are still ahead for them.

One of those key changes was the announcement to spin-off HPE’s existing software division, designed to open up partner community involvement. It enables HPE to do what’s best for the customer. This is where Veeam Software fits into HPE’s future. When Dave Vellante asked Bill Philbin why the Veeam relationship has worked so well over this past year, he pointed out the following main reasons:

via the fine folks at Veeam Software