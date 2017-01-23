Home Cloud Computing Overview of Devolutions’ Products

Devolutions has grown exponentially since the release of Remote Desktop Manager 1.0.

A lot has changed over the years, from moving into larger (and larger) locations to exponentially increasing our roster of great team members to adding more innovative products. The truth about our products is that we offer one core product, which has been followed by many sub-products. Remote Desktop Manager has been around from the very beginning and it remains central to what Devolutions is all about. Our other products are directly related to the RDM or are derivatives of it. To help you understand the difference between our various solutions, here’s a quick overview:

Remote Desktop Manager

Of course, you knew we had to start with our flagship and signature product, Remote Desktop Manager (RDM)! RDM lets you centralize all of your remote connections, passwords and credentials in a centralized platform, which is then securely accessed by authorized users. RDM is available in both Free and Enterprise editions. The former is best suited for standalone users, while the latter is ideal for multiple users and teams. It’s also available on all platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Visit remotedesktopmanager.com for more information and discover its full feature list.

Password Vault Manager

As you may know, Password Vault Manager is included in RDM, which means that if you’re using RDM, you’re also using Password Vault Manager. PVM was the second member of the Devolutions’ product family. It enables you to centralize all of your organization’s passwords and credentials in a centralized, secure repository. You can also manage user security rights and access, cut down on help desk support calls, and enhance network security by generating only strong and unique passwords. PVM is offered in Free and Enterprise editions, and is available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Many users ask us if they should get RDM and PVM. The answer is simple, and you’ll find it nicely laid out in this article. So if you wish to manage passwords only, PVM might be the best solution. The fact is that Password Vault Manager is RDM without the remote desktop features.

Devolutions Server

Devolutions Server is one of our most popular products. It’s a self-hosted repository for Remote Desktop Manager and Password Vault Manager that allows you to store and share remote connection settings, virtual machine connections, and any other private, confidential or sensitive data. Essentially, Devolutions Server extends the capacity of RDM/PVM to create a powerful, enterprise-wide, high-end data store.  It can be deployed online or internally, and is fully compatible with SQL server data source. It also supports Windows Authentication and Active Directory group management. Devolutions Server greatly enhances the Remote Desktop Manager experience by:

  • Making data sharing much easier.
  • Providing client and server side caching optimization for better performance.
  • Having a wide choice of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) devices.
  • Offering a high-end security server for your company.

Devolutions Cloud

Devolutions Cloud is the gateway to a suite of online services, which include:

Read the entire article here, Overview of Devolutions' Products – The Devolutions Blog

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

