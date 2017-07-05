Overcoming IT Resource Constraints with Citrix Cloud – Video

It seems there is never a shortage of business demands on IT. But often in short supply are budget, infrastructure, headcount, and skills to meet those requirements. Citrix Cloud eliminates the most common Digital Workspace Resource Constraints so you can confidently say yes to requests from the boardroom to the back office. Simplify IT. Reduce staffing and capital expenses. And super charge productivity with Citrix Cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix