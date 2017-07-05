Overcoming IT Resource Constraints with Citrix Cloud – Video
It seems there is never a shortage of business demands on IT. But often in short supply are budget, infrastructure, headcount, and skills to meet those requirements. Citrix Cloud eliminates the most common Digital Workspace Resource Constraints so you can confidently say yes to requests from the boardroom to the back office. Simplify IT. Reduce staffing and capital expenses. And super charge productivity with Citrix Cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console. The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC […]
Share this:
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper