Organize your exciting trip to VeeamON 2017

There are only five months left until VeeamON 2017, and following the announcement of our keynote speakers Mark Russinovich, CTO, Microsoft Azure, and Sanjay Poonen, COO, Customer Operations, VMware, the good news keeps on coming with a way for you to access a FREE pass to the event. I am happy to share details with you on the Blog your way to VeeamON contest. I will also provide you with some useful tips designed to help you plan your trip to New Orleans between May 16 — 18, 2017, so keep reading.

Blog your way to VeeamON 2017

To take part in our blog contest, you just need to write a blog post about VeeamON and include a link to veeamon.com. The text should reflect your personal style and include information about the conference, which you can find on the event website. You are not limited to the number of posts that can be submitted, but keep in mind that submissions will be evaluated based on the quality of the content.

The deadline for the contest is March 31, 2017, and we’ll announce a winner each month. There are FOUR remaining tickets out of FIVE, so you better start writing!

