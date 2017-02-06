Oracle Changes Licensing Rules for ‘Authorized Cloud Environments’

In January 2017, Oracle changed the license consumption calculations for their set of ‘authorized cloud environments’ which includes Amazon Web Services – Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and Microsoft Azure Platform. Under the new rules, you must now count as follows:

Amazon EC2 and RDS – count two vCPUs as equivalent to one Oracle Processor license if hyper-threading is enabled, and one vCPU as equivalent to one Oracle Processor license if hyper-threading is not enabled.

Microsoft Azure – count one Azure CPU Core as equivalent to one Oracle Processor license.

Also, the Oracle Core Factor Table no longer applies when calculating license consumption in authorized cloud environments.

What affect does this set of changes have on your costs?

