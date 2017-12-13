Opvizor Releases Performance Analyzer Version 4.6!

We’re thrilled to announce the new release 4.6 of our extremely popular Performance Analyzer product to run, plan and monitor your virtual environment and much more. As always we spent time on simplifying look & feel, fixed some bugs and added lots of new metrics to extend our dashboards.

Enabling HTTPS on your appliance is still optional, but now extremely easy using our admin interface. No command line configuration anymore!

More and more customers switching from highly complex operations management tools and old-style monitoring products to Performance Analyzer. Because they are tired of “where did I find that information” or “I know its possible, but I have no idea how to customize that view”.

10 minutes, and Performance Analyzer is up and running in your vSphere environment, ready to check for noisy neighbors, storage bottlenecks or fast growing snapshots. Some more minutes and you have NetApp, Microsoft Windows, MS SQL, Linux, DataCore or Veeam Enterprise Backup manager integrated.

Read the entire article here, Release – Opvizor Performance Analyzer version 4.6

Via the fine folks at opvizor.