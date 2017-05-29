opvizor Releases Performance Analyzer 4.2

New release – Performance Analyzer 4.2 – opvizorOpvizor released version 4.2 of its Performance Analyzer product for virtual environments, datacenter and applications today, which has been completely reworked and major new features have been added.

One of the most important out-of-the-box improvements can be found within the VMware vSphere data collector. Most universal time series based products are not aware of the VMware unique object id and duplicate system data when virtual machines or cluster are renamed. Same is true for all public Grafana VMware vSphere integrations currently available.. That causes issues in statistics and top consumer charts and can waste large amounts of valuable storage (mostly SSD or Flash).

Our new data collector is fully aware of the unique id and supports moving or renaming any object and makes sure that all data is 100% accurate. That also enables us to aggregate multi-tenant environments or simulate environments without any redundant data.

While collecting data is just the backend of any monitoring software, the visualization puts sense into the data. We worked closely with our existing customers and listened carefully to the needs of new and potentials customers to design the most impactful dashboards.

Read the entire article here, New release – Performance Analyzer 4.2

via the fine folks at opvizor.