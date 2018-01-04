Monitoring your vSphere environment at the cluster, host, or virtual machine level is key in understanding where performance bottlenecks may exist and why production workloads may not be performing adequately. In addition, monitoring certain vSphere metrics can also help to identify hotspots in the environment before potential performance bottlenecks present themselves. We have covered various tools and utilities that can be used to monitor and troubleshoot performance in a vSphere environment. Today we take a closer look at one of those tools – Opvizor Performance Analyzer. It is an impressive tool to be able to quickly have all the important information at your fingertips. Opvizor comes with a wide range of prebuilt dashboards that display much of the information that vSphere administrators want to see. However, you have the ability as well to create additional dashboards. In this post we will take a look at Opvizor Performance Analyzer VMware Performance Monitoring.

Opvizor Performance Analyzer VMware Performance MonitoringOpvizor Performance Analyzer is a great product that allows vSphere administrators to quickly get up and running with intelligent VMware Performance Monitoring of important metrics in the vSphere environment. The thing I really like about Opvizor is the prebuilt dashboards. Other vSphere performance monitors and analyzers may include a good number of performance monitoring capabilities, however, by default, YOU have to build all the alerts, dashboards, etc. It is great that right out of the box, this is a powerful preconfigured analyzer and tool for monitoring performance and capacity. The result is that from the first boot of the appliance, it is a value add to any vSphere environment. Additionally, it is built on top of Grafana so the dashboards are beautiful.

