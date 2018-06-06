Opvizor Performance Analyzer – VMware Horizon View Performance

Since we started the Performance Analyzer development some years ago, it was always important that our customers cannot just monitor and analyze the VMware vSphere performance, but also checking the applications and the underlying hardware.

The integration of VMware Horizon View Performance is another step into that direction to monitor the virtual desktop performance from inside the guest and not just the outside view using VMware vCenter data.

That offers a single view that provides visibility from the end user VDI experience to operating system, storage and network issues. All critical metrics are tracked for PCoIP and VMware Blast, gathering data for logon duration, frames per second, data transfer and application, OS and ESXi performance.

Our latest version 4.9 is ready to integrate data from all of your virtual desktops to get performance data from PCoIP and the new VMware Blast protocol.

Via the fine folks at opvizor.