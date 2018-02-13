Home Data Center Optimizing Systems of Record Can Help Digital Transformation

Optimizing Systems of Record Can Help Digital Transformation

0
Optimizing Systems of Record Can Help Digital Transformation
0

As I noted in an earlier blog, companies are coming to realize that they must transform their businesses to survive in a completely digitized and connected world.  Many are driven by fear of being left behind, but even as they know they must act, they are overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenge.

It doesn’t have to be enormous. Modernization can and should be a phased approach. The way to achieve this is to leverage existing systems, databases and data sets (systems of record) while transitioning to new ways to interact with people, process and technology (systems of engagement) to modernize and more effectively meet customer satisfaction goals.

Systems of record manage an organization’s critical master data and support core transaction processing. According to Gartner, any differentiating or innovative capability will at some point rely on system-of-record transactions to ultimately deliver business value. However, many current systems of record and IT processes may require a revamp to provide services critical to enable digital transformation capabilities. The main reason for this is that systems of record are the bedrock of an organization’s technology infrastructure, and cannot be impacted with downtime or delay.

Technologies such as MaxParallel can help by providing optimization of the various systems of records. Using this non-disruptive plug-and-play software to optimize database workloads will ultimately increase the delivery and productivity of the data to the systems of engagement.

Read the entire article here, Optimizing Systems of Record Can Help Digital Transformation

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Databases
News
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    Secure Boot, MDM essentials, encrypted keyboard traffic, and contextual awareness are on the roadmap Thin client vendor IGEL is enhancing the security capabilities of its products, both under its own steam and in collaboration with technology partners. Ovum sees these developments as important for the next wave of thin client computing, which will be software-based – particularly if the […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1516246633_maxresdefault.jpg

          January 2018 Patch Tuesday updates from ManageEngine

          ManageEngine Patch Tuesday Updates – This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this month. Details on critical updates, about patches from Microsoft, Mac, Linux and third-party vendors will be discussed during the presentation. You will also learn more business cases and real-time situations, and how ManageEngine helps you […]

          read more
          1515722853_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Mythbusters – Future-Proofing your Investment with vSAN

          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video