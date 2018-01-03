Optimizing Network Performance for Amazon EC2 Instances – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Many customers are using Amazon EC2 instances to run applications with high performance networking requirements. In this session, we provide an overview of Amazon EC2 network performance features—such as enhanced networking, ENA, and placement groups—and discuss how we are innovating on behalf of our customers to improve networking performance in a scalable and cost-effective manner. We share best practices and performance tips for getting the best networking performance out of your Amazon EC2 instances.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).