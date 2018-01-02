Optimizing Desktop Images with VMware OSOT

It is a fact that by default Microsoft Windows desktop images contain a lot of features that you wouldn’t necessary need in a VDI environment but finding these services, background tasks and other nifty performance optimization tricks can be quite a challenge. In the upcoming time, I will be testing the effects of optimizing your desktop images and how to perform these steps in your VDI environment.

These are the five typical ways used to optimize the performance of a VDI desktop as I see them most:

No optimizations at all

The sysadmins know ‘a trick’ that worked very well in the past

VMware’s operating system optimization toolkit is used

Microsoft’s recommended settings for VDI desktops are applied

Citrix optimizer (beta) is used

In this post I will focus on VMware’s OSOT, simply because it’s out there the longest but don’t worry I will definitely also test the Citrix Optimizer and if I can find the time I might just test Microsoft’s recommendations although unfortunately nobody has converted those into a PowerShell script yet and the list is so long that just reading it takes 24 minutes 😉.

Installation:

The installation is as simple as can be:

