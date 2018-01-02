Optimizing Desktop Images with VMware OSOT
It is a fact that by default Microsoft Windows desktop images contain a lot of features that you wouldn’t necessary need in a VDI environment but finding these services, background tasks and other nifty performance optimization tricks can be quite a challenge. In the upcoming time, I will be testing the effects of optimizing your desktop images and how to perform these steps in your VDI environment.
These are the five typical ways used to optimize the performance of a VDI desktop as I see them most:
- No optimizations at all
- The sysadmins know ‘a trick’ that worked very well in the past
- VMware’s operating system optimization toolkit is used
- Microsoft’s recommended settings for VDI desktops are applied
- Citrix optimizer (beta) is used
In this post I will focus on VMware’s OSOT, simply because it’s out there the longest but don’t worry I will definitely also test the Citrix Optimizer and if I can find the time I might just test Microsoft’s recommendations although unfortunately nobody has converted those into a PowerShell script yet and the list is so long that just reading it takes 24 minutes 😉.
Installation:
The installation is as simple as can be:
Read the entire article here, Optimizing desktop images with VMware OSOT
via the fine folks at LoginVSI