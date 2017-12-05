My last article was about the impact of different Windows 10 builds on the performance and scalability of your VDI environment. If you’d like to get more bang for your buck there is a new kid on the block: The Citrix Optimizer. Today we are going to look at what it does and how well it does that.

It is a fact that by default Microsoft Windows desktop images contain a lot of features that you wouldn’t necessary need in a VDI environment but finding these services, background tasks and other nifty performance optimization tricks can be quite a challenge, however the performance gains can be huge. I’ve been testing the effects of optimizing your desktop images and how to perform these steps in your VDI environment.

These are the five typical ways used to optimize the performance of a VDI desktop as I see them:

No optimizations at all The sysadmins know ‘a trick’ that worked very well in the past VMware’s operating system optimization toolkit is used Microsoft’s recommended settings for VDI desktops are applied The Citrix Optimizer is used

In this post, I will focus on Citrix Optimizer, as I’m very curious to see how this new tool created by long term Citrites will perform in our labs. Since the last article I have not been able to find the time to test Microsoft’s recommendations for VDI Performance (reading it takes 24 minutes). But perhaps in the future.

Read the entire article here, Optimizing desktop images with the Citrix Optimizer

via the fine folks at LoginVSI