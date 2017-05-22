Operations Management Suite integration: Veeam MP Update 4

What a great week so far it has been at VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans! Holding true on one of our core values — Veeam Speed — I am very excited to share with you another VeeamON 2017 product announcement.

Veeam Management Pack (MP) for System Center v8 Update 4 is NOW generally available (GA)!

This news really excites me, as many of you know just a few short years ago I was an IT pro digging the same trench you’re working on digging now. So, Veeam MP will always hold an extremely special place in my heart as I was a customer of Veeam MP where I had great success with the product!

What’s NEW in Update 4?

Veeam MP for System Center provides integration, monitoring, advanced reporting and detailed topology features for virtualized environments, including the virtual machines, the physical hosts and the associated network and storage fabric. Veeam MP allows these advanced features to be leveraged across multiple System Center components, including: System Center Operations Manager (SCOM), Orchestrator (SCORCH), Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) and Service Manager (SCSM).

Veeam MP Update 4 extends your traditional on-premises System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) monitoring of VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V and Veeam Backup & Replication environments out to Microsoft Operations Management Suite (OMS) to allow the management and monitoring anywhere, anytime.

