Open Source Kubernetes CIS Benchmark Tool for Security

Also is the First to Implement Distributed Security Auditing for Kubernetes 1.6 Deployments

The Center for Internet Security (CIS) recently released the Kubernetes CIS Benchmark for Kubernetes 1.6 security auditing. Many companies planning deployments or already in production will want a simple way to test compliance for the 100+ recommendations in the Kubernetes 1.6 security benchmark.

Kubernetes is a complex orchestration platform with many interconnected services, so evaluating the security of an implementation is not a simple task. In addition, there are many different implementations of Kubernetes, which makes it difficult to come up with a standard set of recommendations and tests.

NeuVector is doing two things to help companies evaluate security for Kubernetes deployments. The first is to release the open source tools for running tests for the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark on a master node and worker node. The second is to implement these test in the NeuVector container security solution so they run automatically on Kubernetes clusters being secured by NeuVector.

Categories:
Security
NeuVector
NeuVector NeuVector was founded by security and enterprise software veterans with the vision of simple, scalable security for container based applications. The team has over 20 years of security, virtualization, and enterprise software experience from companies such as VMWare, Fortinet, Cisco, and Trend Micro.
