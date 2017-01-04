OpBot v2 – next generation user interface for VMware vSphere and PowerCLI Core

More than a month ago we released the first version of OpBot, the virtual assistant for VMware vSphere.

That incredibly helpful ChatOps Bot allows to manage and control your VMware vSphere environment out of a Slack chat. As your virtual assistant that works from anywhere, at any time with any device, OpBot waits for your natural commands in a highly efficient manner.

The response was overwhelming and we worked very hard to improve our product and make it even more stable and powerful.

Thanks to the great support of two very famous guys in the virtual automation space Luc Dekens and Alan Renouf (and his amazing PowerCLI team) we successfully troubleshot and tested our latest addition that makes OpBot v2 so extremly powerful: PowerCLI Core

