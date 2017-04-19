Home Applications OneDrive on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop

OneDrive on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop

OneDrive on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop
I’ve written about the FSLogix Container solution in the past. About 6 months ago, I wrote an article about FSLogix named – Office365 on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop – where I describe how you can implement FSLogix on a Citrix XenApp (RDSH) non-persistent environment for making use of Office365 – Exchange Online / Cache Mode functionality. At that moment of writing, the OneDrive Container feature was still under development/investigation – but that changed last month – I’ve tested the today’s latest FSLogix version 2.8 successfully, including the caching of all my OneDrive files!

When you install the FSLogix client in your non-persistent (SBC/VDI) master image based on provisioning or MCS, the software creates and attaches a VHD (Virtual Hard Drive) for every user that logs on to that desktop. The VHD will be used as a persistent file repository. In that repository – the FSLogix software creates an OneDrive folder and redirect/mounts the standard users OneDrive profile folder (AppDataLocalMicrosoftOneDrive) to that specific folder in the VHD(x) mounting location. The Operating System will think that the folder is local, but in reality it is mounted to the VHD location. Pretty cool and simple!

At this moment, Microsoft does not provide any official solution yet to successfully configure OneDrive on a non-persistent VDI or SBC environment like XenDesktop or XenApp. Because of this reason, many system administrators blocked this feature, otherwise it can turn into a disaster. Re-sync at every logon can cause bandwidth and server CPU and storage consumption problems. This all changes now! You are now able to roam user data without the need to resync at each logon!

Applications
Desktop
Development
Storage
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

