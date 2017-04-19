OneDrive on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop

I’ve written about the FSLogix Container solution in the past. About 6 months ago, I wrote an article about FSLogix named – Office365 on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop – where I describe how you can implement FSLogix on a Citrix XenApp (RDSH) non-persistent environment for making use of Office365 – Exchange Online / Cache Mode functionality. At that moment of writing, the OneDrive Container feature was still under development/investigation – but that changed last month – I’ve tested the today’s latest FSLogix version 2.8 successfully, including the caching of all my OneDrive files!

When you install the FSLogix client in your non-persistent (SBC/VDI) master image based on provisioning or MCS, the software creates and attaches a VHD (Virtual Hard Drive) for every user that logs on to that desktop. The VHD will be used as a persistent file repository. In that repository – the FSLogix software creates an OneDrive folder and redirect/mounts the standard users OneDrive profile folder (AppDataLocalMicrosoftOneDrive) to that specific folder in the VHD(x) mounting location. The Operating System will think that the folder is local, but in reality it is mounted to the VHD location. Pretty cool and simple!

At this moment, Microsoft does not provide any official solution yet to successfully configure OneDrive on a non-persistent VDI or SBC environment like XenDesktop or XenApp. Because of this reason, many system administrators blocked this feature, otherwise it can turn into a disaster. Re-sync at every logon can cause bandwidth and server CPU and storage consumption problems. This all changes now! You are now able to roam user data without the need to resync at each logon!

