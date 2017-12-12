OneDrive for Business in multi-user environments with simulated single sign-on

Implement OneDrive in multi-user environments has been a thorn in the side of many, mainly due to the fact that Microsoft refuses to release and develop a client supporting multi-user environment. Citrix and Microsoft give the following recommendations:

Use OneDrive for Business through the browser. Use ShareFile instead of OneDrive for Business. Continue using OneDrive for Business, but through ShareFile Desktop App or ShareFile Driver Mapper.

Måns Hurtigh suggests that “It is very important to understand these recommendations from Microsoft and Citrix before you continue reading, because what I am about to show you is a different approach. An alternative to these recommendations is to use FSLogix with the OneDrive for Business client.” You can read more about this here.

