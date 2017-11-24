On Black Friday, Are You Shopping or Learning?

It is Thanksgiving week here in the United States, and for our American readers, that typically means spending time with family, turkey, Black Friday, watching football and old movie marathons.But instead of watching “Miracle on 34th Street” or “March of the Wooden Soldiers” again, I have a suggestion.

How about enriching your knowledge and getting the latest insights to the most important topics facing IT and business executives today?

“Tom and Ray Talk About….,” is an 8 part series of executive videos featuring Tom Canning, Vice President of Strategy at Flexera, and R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Constellation Research, Inc. These videos bring you right into the conversation on topics vital to your career.

Via the fine folks at Flexera Software