OK Tire got up to speed with ServiceDesk Plus and saves time using Desktop Central

Anthony Rodas talks about how his team utilized ServiceDesk Plus to bring OK Tire’s IT infrastructure up to speed with the industry. Prior to Anthony’s employment, ticketing and asset management was handled through spreadsheets. Using ServiceDesk Plus, his team migrated to a proper help desk. They automated and sped up the processing time for help desk tickets and other IT issues. OK Tire also utilizes Desktop Central’s straightforward patch management and software deployment to save time.

