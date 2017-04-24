Office365 Caching for Outlook and OneDrive in VMware and Citrix Environments

VDI environments like VMware Horizon VIew and Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp have challenges running Office 365 because Outlook and OneDrive need to have a persistent location to cache emails, retain search, and synced data files from OneDrive. ProfileUnity easily solves this with ProfileDisk and VHD Profile Containers. See this demonstrated above.

This video is via Liquidware Labs