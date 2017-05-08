Home Applications Office 365 Planning Kit: The Method Overview

All users have software applications that they use daily for their job role, less frequently for particular cases, or not at all. Knowing what applications are useful for which users is a critical part of strategically provisioning Office 365 licenses. Without proper provisioning, a user might lose valuable applications or have applications that they never use, leading to a poor user experience. In order to guarantee the optimal Office 365 experience for all users, it is important to understand: 1. what applications each license offers; and 2. what applications each user in your environment needs. Seems obvious enough, right? Unfortunately, the process of matching users to licenses can be unnecessarily tedious and time-consuming without an appropriate planning tool. That’s where SysTrack’s Office 365 Planning Kit can help.

To further explain the task at hand, let’s first take a look at what each license offers. As shown in the table below, the lowest available license, E1, offers web-based versions of common Office applications, whereas the E3 license includes the full installable versions. E5, the highest and most expensive licensing option, contains everything available in E3 licenses in addition to database and publishing applications. The chart below briefly displays our logic behind our suggested licensing and highlights the distinctions between the licenses.

As you can see, we have split the applications into our own 10 distinct categories. The categories allow us to accurately suggest licenses based on the user and their personal usage of their applications. The 10 categories that capture Office 365’s levels of licensing are Database, Document Sharing, Email, File Sharing, Group chat, Meeting, Presentation, Publishing, Spreadsheet, and Word Processor (displayed above). To be more specific, a user who uses File Share and Group Chat while also using Email, Word Process or Spreadsheet will be given an E1 license suggestion. If a user uses those application categories and Presentation, Document Sharing or Meeting applications, they will be given an E3 license suggestion. Finally, if the user uses all the E3 categories, but also uses applications in the Database or Publishing category, they will be given an E3 or E5 license based on their personal use of the applications.

