Office 2013 on Windows 10, CPU usages through the roof

In a current project we face an issue, of course our sales department would like to only talk about our successes but I think sharing our issues will show how we deal with these issues. Helping others before they jump into the same issues is good I think. In this project we have a VMware Horizon 7 Windows 10 VDI environment. Our environment is setup with the following components:

VMware Horizon View 7.02

RES ONE Workspace 2016 SR1

Microsoft Office 2013 SP1

Skype for Business 2016

Palo alto Traps

3PAR SSD storage

VMware vSphere 6.x

Some hardware to run the stuff on, HP ones with 48 logical cores and 256RAM

So in the morning when users log on, the 3PAR has to deliver a couple of thousand IOPS… it barely wakes up. The virtual machines when they log on use about 80% if their memory but after things settle down memory settles to about 50-70% and nearly goes up. Of course that depends on the users activities but as we looked pretty hard at the environment last days it was steady all day long.

Office 2013

We have an issue with Microsoft Office 2013 in this environment, we did some debugging… actually we did a lot of debugging and we found that there are left over Office processes running that are clogging the processor time. Because of some software the customer uses, its from a company know for lacking development, we needed to run Office 2013. The environment is also running Skype for Business which of course is a higher version.

via Rob Beekmans.net