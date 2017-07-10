Home Data Center OctaPi: Cluster Computing and Cryptography

OctaPi: Cluster Computing and Cryptography

OctaPi: Cluster Computing and Cryptography
When I was a teacher, a question I was constantly asked by curious students was, “Can you teach us how to hack?” Turning this idea on its head, and teaching the techniques behind some of our most important national cyber security measures, is an excellent way of motivating students to do good. This is why the Raspberry Pi Foundation and GCHQ have been working together to bring you exciting new resources!

More computing power with the OctaPi

You may have read about GCHQ’s OctaPi computer in Issue 58 of the MagPi. The OctaPi is a cluster computer joining together the power of eight Raspberry Pis (i.e. 32 cores) in a distributed computer system to execute computations much faster than a single Pi could perform them.

Read the entire article here, OctaPi: cluster computing and cryptography

via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation

