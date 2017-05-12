Oak Ridge National Laboratory Delivers Accessible, Powerful Supercomputing Environment with Red Hat OpenStack Platform
Red Hat’s open cloud technologies help extend supercomputing access to broaden scientific and computational research with CADES
CADES offers a science-focused computing and data-analytics environment that requires underlying flexibility and robustness coupled with a set of powerful tools. A key part of this is a configurable cloud and Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers us exactly that.
-ARJUN SHANKARDIRECTOR, COMPUTE AND DATA ENVIRONMENT FOR SCIENCE (CADES), OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY
Housing some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, ORNL is at the forefront of research in a variety of areas critical to the Department of Energy – from the physical and environmental sciences to neutron and nuclear science. While the supercomputing platforms provide the processing power and analytics capabilities to handle the most extreme research workloads, ORNL has deployed the on-demand, self-service cloud within CADES to complement the computing and data needs for a broad range of research at the laboratory, ultimately facilitating an on-ramp to leadership computing as an instrument for discovery.
At the start of the CADES development cycle, the Laboratory recognized the need for extreme flexibility and scalability of the underlying technology, as well as a need for open standards and components. By selecting Red Hat OpenStack Platform, ORNL gained the benefits of the community-driven OpenStack cloud framework backed by the enterprise-class support and reliability of Red Hat’s extensive expertise. In 2013, ORNL deployed Red Hat OpenStack Platform to form the cloud component of CADES with the backing of Red Hat’s support infrastructure, including training and Red Hat’s award-winning global support team.
Built on the proven, enterprise-grade backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenStack Platform delivers a reliable cloud platform for mission-critical and data-intensive workloads. Hardened from OpenStack community code, Red Hat OpenStack Platform provides the agility to scale and more quickly meet demand without compromising availability, performance or IT security requirements.
CADES extends the leading-edge technologies of ORNL’s supercomputing resources to scientific and computational researchers in an easy-to-consume manner. By emphasizing support for data-driven computing and analytics, as well as cross-platform workflows, ORNL researchers are now able to run a variety of scale and type of workloads depending on the domain requirements. This means that users can spin up clusters, move and process data across facilities and accelerate the process of discovery.
Supporting Quotes
Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat
“Red Hat prides itself on pairing community innovation with enterprise-grade stability and support, and Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a paradigm for how stable, open innovation should look and function. Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s CADES project takes full advantage of Red Hat’s expertise in upstream community innovation backed by our award-winning support, and we’re pleased that our relationship helps to drive scientific and computational research forward.”
Arjun Shankar, title, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
“CADES offers a science-focused computing and data-analytics environment that requires underlying flexibility and robustness coupled with a set of powerful tools. A key part of this is a configurable cloud and Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers us exactly that.”
ABOUT RED HAT
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications