NYC Train Sign: real-time train tracking in New York City with Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pis, blinking lights, and APIs – what’s not to love? It’s really not surprising that the NYC Train Sign caught our attention – and it doesn’t hurt that its creators’ Instagram game is 👌 on point.
NYC Train Sign
NYC Train Sign. 158 likes · 2 talking about this. Live MTA train wait times signage.
Another transport sign?
Yes, yes, I know. Janina wrote about a bus timetable display only the other day. But hear me out, I have a totally legitimate reason why we’re covering this project as well…
…it’s just a really pretty-looking build, alright?
Public transport: a brief explanation
If you’ve been to New York City, or indeed have visited any busy metropolis, you’ll probably have braved the dread conveyor belt of empty-eyed masses that is…dundunduuun…public transport. Whenever you use it, unless you manage to hit that off-peak sweet spot (somewhere between 14.30 and 14.34) where the flow of human traffic is minimal, you are exposed to a hellish amalgam of rushing bodies, yells to ‘hold the door’, and the general funk of tight-packed public situations. Delicious.
Read the entire article here, NYC Train Sign: real-time train tracking in New York City
via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation
