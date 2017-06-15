NVMe – the Yellow Brick Road to New Levels of Performance
The buzz about NVMe has recently reached a fever pitch, and rightfully so. It’s the perfect technology buzz word – a nice little acronym that blends the right amount of nerdy and cool and promises to change the landscape of storage forever. Who wouldn’t want to talk about that? But as we’ve discussed before, it is important to understand that NVMe is more than simply putting a fancy new interface on the same old flash drives.
As one of the pioneers of NVMe, Dell EMC couldn’t be happier that the world is building with anticipation that NVMe is finally coming to fruition in mainstream enterprise storage. When I say pioneer, I mean that literally – Dell EMC co-developed the NVMe standard starting back in 2007 and by the end of the year, we’ll release our next NVMe array, which will be the first of many in our mainstream all flash portfolio.
You may have heard Pure Storage talking about their new “100% NVMe” array, but before you get sucked in, let’s level set on a few things:
