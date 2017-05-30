NVIDIA Wins Quartet of Major Awards at Computex

Company Extends Award Streak to Nine Years with Recognition for SHIELD, Jetson TX2, NVIDIA GRID, DGX-1 AI Supercomputer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today clinched four prestigious awards at Computex, extending its record winning streak at Asia’s largest technology tradeshow to nine years.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV™ won Computex’s top design and innovation award. And Best Choice Awards were won by NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 AI supercomputer on a module, NVIDIA GRID™ 4.0 graphics virtualization platform and NVIDIA DGX-1™ AI supercomputer.

“NVIDIA is honored to have captured these four awards across such a wide range of industries,” said Raymond Teh, vice president of Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing at NVIDIA. “The wins show the spread of our innovative technologies in meeting the needs of consumers and enterprises, from the data center to the edge.”

SHIELD took the honors in the “game devices + content of games” category of the Computex d&I award — the first such win for NVIDIA. A panel of judges composed of top global industrial designers assessed all submissions based on innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility and positioning.

The world’s most advanced media streamer, SHIELD delivers the fastest, smoothest 4K HDR video and best-in-class gaming. Built-in Google Voice Search lets users control every experience with their voice.

Jetson TX2 won in the intelligent system and solution category, building on the success of its predecessor, the Jetson TX1, which won a Computex Best Choice Award last year. The Jetson TX2 is the world’s leading platform for AI computing at the edge. Its high-performance, power-efficient computing for deep learning and computer vision makes it ideal for AI city applications, robots, drones and other intelligent machines.

NVIDIA GRID 4.0 won in the cloud computing category. NVIDIA GRID is the industry’s most advanced technology for sharing virtual GPUs across multiple virtual desktop and application instances. NVIDIA GRID’s monitoring capabilities drive GPU-powered analytics to help measure, manage and support graphics virtualization environments.

NVIDIA DGX-1, the essential instrument of AI research, won in the computer and system category. The Best Choice Award went to the DGX-1 built on NVIDIA Tesla® P100 GPU accelerators, designed to meet the computing demands of AI. Earlier this month, NVIDIA announced its successor, which uses Tesla V100 GPU accelerators built with the Volta GPU architecture. Available later this year, the new DGX-1 offers 3x faster deep learning training performance than its predecessor.

