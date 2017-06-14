NVIDIA Video: Saving Energy Consumption With Deep Learning
Discover how big data, GPUs, and deep learning, can enable smarter decisions on making your building more energy-efficient with AI startup, Verdigris. Explore more about AI & Deep Learning: http://nvda.ws/2sbWvNm
This video is via NVIDIA.
