NVIDIA Video: Cancer Research Grants of Compute the Cure 2017
We’re currently seeking proposals for research projects that use computational omics to dramatically impact the battle against cancer and reduce the time it takes for research outcomes to be used effectively in a clinical environment. Up to two grants worth $200,000 each will be awarded. Completed proposals are due by August 21, 2017: http://nvda.ws/2tGFdHV
This video is via NVIDIA.
