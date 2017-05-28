Home Desktop NVIDIA: Using Deep Learning to Improve the Hands-Free, Voice Experience

NVIDIA: Using Deep Learning to Improve the Hands-Free, Voice Experience

0
NVIDIA: Using Deep Learning to Improve the Hands-Free, Voice Experience
0

“Ok Google;” “Alexa…”

We’re familiar with these commands that wake up, say, our Amazon Echo or Google Home.

But what would the future of intelligent devices look like if we could bounce from using Amazon’s Alexa to order a new book to Google Assistant to schedule our next appointment, all in the course of a single conversation?

The latest episode of our AI podcast dives into this question as part of a conversation with Kitt.ai founder Xuchen Yao.

Previously, developers would rely on either a clap or a button to trigger an intelligent device, which would negate the point of a “hands-free” experience. But Snowboy, a tool kit developed by Kitt.ai, solves this problem.

“Before Snowboy, there was no, like, open community solution in the market,” Yao said, in a conversation with our podcast’s host, Michael Copeland.

Yao noted the possibility of combining the services offered by various companies through their intelligent devices.

“In the future, I would not be surprised to see a device, a 4-in-1 device, that has all the bigger companies’ backend waiting to serve you,” said Yao. “And then people can choose whoever’s services to use just by selecting this trigger word.”

When Yao first tried to bring a conversational engine to the market in 2014 (Kitt.ai’s Chatflow), the closest thing that existed was Siri. But now, taking in the burgeoning development of AI technology, he’s optimistic that the next generation will experience more conversational and natural device interactions.

“I imagine in five to 10 years, we’re going to have the personal assistant everywhere we go,” he predicted.

Read the entire article here, Using Deep Learning to Improve the Hands-Free, Voice Experience

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Development
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Since 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. The company's technologies are transforming a world of displays into a world of interactive discovery -- for everyone from gamers to scientists, and consumers to enterprise customers.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495902415_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan talks about the Citrix 360 degrees of security at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          Citrix is a leader in virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure to enable new ways for people to work better. Citrix solutions help IT and service providers to build, manage and secure virtual and mobile workspaces that seamlessly deliver apps, desktops, data and services to anyone, on any device, over any network or cloud. This year […]

          read more
          1495902402_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan demos the Analytics Service in action at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          1495904355_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central – Asset Management training

          1495901100_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN110 Video: Select the right cloud or hybrid cloud for your deployment

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video