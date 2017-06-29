NVIDIA: The AI Revolution Is Remaking Every Business in Every Industry

There is no typecast for savvy AI businesses. They come in all sizes and represent an ever broadening swath of industry. Simply put, the era of artificial intelligence is remaking business as we know it.

Businesses see AI as a long-term strategic priority. In a recent survey from Infosys, three-quarters of the respondents from large, multinational corporations cited AI as fundamental to the success of their organization’s strategy. Sixty-four percent believe that their organization’s growth is dependent on large-scale AI adoption.

The main challenge is in figuring out how best to put AI to work. There is no universal answer. That was clear from the hundreds of companies that participated at our GPU Technology Conference last month. And it’s evident again at the O’Reilly AI conference this week in New York. Much like GTC, the conference draws thousands of participants in every industry, from startups to massive enterprises.

During a keynote address at O’Reilly this morning, I highlighted how companies of varying sizes from three different industries — automotive, healthcare and cybersecurity — are using AI in transformative ways.

Read the entire article here, The AI Revolution Is Remaking Every Business in Every Industry

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.