NVIDIA Takes AI From Research to Production in New Work with Volvo, VW, ZF, Autoliv, HELLA
Furthering its growth in the European automotive market, NVIDIA today unveiled a series of collaborations with five of the continent’s key players to move AI technology into production.
Speaking at the Automobil Elektronik Congress, an annual gathering outside Stuttgart focused on Europe’s auto industry, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang described AI-based deep learning technology as “spectacular” for autonomous driving.
He unveiled new partnerships and collaborations for NVIDIA, which underscore the company’s growing headway in the $10 trillion transportation market. They include:
“There’s no industry that’s being revolutionized like this one and our contributions to it are significant,” Jensen told more than 500 auto execs in his half-hour keynote.
Read the entire article here, NVIDIA Takes AI From Research to Production in New Work with Volvo, VW, ZF, Autoliv, HELLA
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
