NVIDIA: Startup to Poach Poachers Using Intelligent Drones

Across the African savanna, 25,000 elephants and 1,000 rhinos are killed by poachers each year, according to some estimates. At this rate, they’ll be extinct within two decades.

To combat this crisis, Neurala, a Boston-based startup, is bringing stealth, speed and scale to the fight in the form of deep learning-powered drones.

By putting intelligent eyes in the sky, Neurala, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for young, AI companies, aims to better track endangered animals and target illegal hunting activity.

Working the Night Shift

Neurala’s work is in support of the Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to balancing the effects of human development on the environment through technology.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.