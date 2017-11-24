NVIDIA: Startup Aims to Make Autonomous Driving Safer

It might come as a surprise that only 4 percent of new car buyers, according to a U.K. survey, place safety as a top priority when considering their purchase.

Make that vehicle autonomous, however, and many people become wary of the safety implications of removing the need for a driver.

And yet, each year over a million people worldwide are killed in auto accidents — most caused by human error.

Addressing the heart of this predicament, VayaVision, an Israeli startup that develops software for autonomous vehicles, aims to make self-driving cars safer.

Learning to Adapt in Changing Environments

A child running into the road, a sudden downpour of rain, bright blinding sunshine — rapid changes in the environment are one of the biggest challenges facing autonomous vehicles.

VayaVision’s system helps a car understand, monitor and adapt to such changes. To do this, the company has developed advanced 3D sensing and cognition algorithms, which it runs on the NVIDIA DRIVE PX AI car computer.

The system fuses raw data from multiple sensors, such as lidar, cameras and radar. Running on DRIVE PX, VayaVision’s algorithms process this data to create a precise 3D model of the environment.

