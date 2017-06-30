NVIDIA SHIELD TV: Cord Cutting Made Easy With Plex

According to Nielsen, there are more than 14 million people in the US who watch over-the-air broadcast (OTA) television without a cable subscription. These cord cutters gain free access to channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and the CW with just a tuner and antenna. But there hasn’t been an attractive software user interface for true cord cutters.

That changes today with an update to the Plex app on SHIELD to include Live TV (beta) and DVR.

This video is via NVIDIA.