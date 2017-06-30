Home Videos NVIDIA SHIELD TV: Cord Cutting Made Easy With Plex

NVIDIA SHIELD TV: Cord Cutting Made Easy With Plex

According to Nielsen, there are more than 14 million people in the US who watch over-the-air broadcast (OTA) television without a cable subscription. These cord cutters gain free access to channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and the CW with just a tuner and antenna. But there hasn’t been an attractive software user interface for true cord cutters.

That changes today with an update to the Plex app on SHIELD to include Live TV (beta) and DVR.

Learn more at https://twitter.com/nvidiashield and  https://www.facebook.com/NVIDIASHIELD

Read more here: https://shield.nvidia.com/blog/cut-the-cord-with-plex

This video is via NVIDIA.

Categories:
          1498812539_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA SHIELD TV: Cord Cutting Made Easy With Plex

          According to Nielsen, there are more than 14 million people in the US who watch over-the-air broadcast (OTA) television without a cable subscription. These cord cutters gain free access to channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and the CW with just a tuner and antenna. But there hasn't been an attractive software user interface for […]

          read more
          1498812717_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Introduces Windows AutoPilot Deployment – Video

          1498730612_maxresdefault.jpg

          Design, Deploy, and Optimize SQL Server on AWS – #AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498811589_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight Video on FreeRDP

