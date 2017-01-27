NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) will host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, ending Jan. 31, 2017.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: www.nvidia.com and www.streetevents.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to www.nvidia.com/ir immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 52907909.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Feb. 16, 2017, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 52907909. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

