NVIDIA Podcast: How Deep Learning Can Change Highway Transportation
While driverless cars get the glory, an AI startup is shifting gears to tackle a road less traveled: automated trucks.
Beijing-based TuSimple, is developing a driverless trucking platform, TuSimple CTO Xiaodi Hou explained in a conversation with Michael Copeland in this week’s episode of the AI Podcast.
A shortage of drivers in Beijing, coupled with the challenge of finding drivers willing to travel on deserted roads in areas with few amenities, only bolsters TuSimple’s business case.
“If you can show people that this tool can replace your existing tool and can make your tool chain cheaper, more productive, it’s much easier to negotiate with people like that,” Xiaodi says.
The challenge lies in increasing a fully loaded truck’s range of vision to over 200 meters or approximately 0.12 miles, using highly customized cameras and lenses, to ensure safety.
The trucks are set to roll out in China around the second half of this year.
Read the entire article here, How Deep Learning Can Change Highway Transportation
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide