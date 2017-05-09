NVIDIA Paves Path to AI Cities with Metropolis Edge-to-Cloud Platform for Video Analytics

Paving the way for the creation of AI cities, NVIDIA today unveiled the NVIDIA Metropolis™ intelligent video analytics platform.

Metropolis makes cities safer and smarter by applying deep learning to video streams for applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. More than 50 NVIDIA AI city partner companies are already providing products and applications that use deep learning on GPUs, many of which will be on display this week at the GPU Technology Conference.

“Deep learning is enabling powerful intelligent video analytics that turn anonymized video into real-time valuable insights, enhancing safety and improving lives,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of the Tegra business at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Metropolis platform enables customers to put AI behind every video stream to create smart cities.”

Video Is World’s Largest Data Source

Video is the world’s largest generator of data, captured by hundreds of millions of cameras deployed in areas such as government property, public transit, commercial buildings and roadways. By 2020, the cumulative number of cameras is expected to rise to approximately 1 billion.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.