Home NVIDIA Partners with World’s Top Server Manufacturers to Advance AI Cloud Computing

NVIDIA Partners with World’s Top Server Manufacturers to Advance AI Cloud Computing

0
NVIDIA Partners with World’s Top Server Manufacturers to Advance AI Cloud Computing
0

Foxconn, Inventec, Quanta, Wistron Using NVIDIA HGX Reference Architecture to Build AI Systems for Hyperscale Data Centers

NVIDIA today launched a partner program with the world’s leading original design manufacturers (ODM) — Foxconn, Inventec, Quanta and Wistron — to more rapidly meet the demands for AI cloud computing.

Through the NVIDIA HGX Partner Program, NVIDIA is providing each ODM with early access to the NVIDIA HGX reference architecture, NVIDIA GPU computing technologies and design guidelines. HGX is the same data center design used in Microsoft’s Project Olympus initiative, Facebook’s Big Basin systems and NVIDIA DGX-1™ AI supercomputers.

Using HGX as a starter “recipe,” ODM partners can work with NVIDIA to more quickly design and bring to market a wide range of qualified GPU-accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers. Through the program, NVIDIA engineers will work closely with ODMs to help minimize the amount of time from design win to production deployments.

As the overall demand for AI computing resources has risen sharply over the past year, so has the market adoption and performance of NVIDIA’s GPU computing platform. Today, 10 of the world’s top 10 hyperscale businesses are using NVIDIA GPU accelerators in their data centers.

With new NVIDIA® Volta architecture-based GPUs offering three times the performance of its predecessor, ODMs can feed the market demand with new products based on the latest NVIDIA technology available.

“Accelerated computing is evolving rapidly — in just one year we tripled the deep learning performance in our Tesla GPUs — and this is having a significant impact on the way systems are designed,” said Ian Buck, general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “Through our HGX partner program, device makers can ensure they’re offering the latest AI technologies to the growing community of cloud computing providers.”

Flexible, Upgradable Design
NVIDIA built the HGX reference design to meet the high-performance, efficiency and massive scaling requirements unique to hyperscale cloud environments. Highly configurable based on workload needs, HGX can easily combine GPUs and CPUs in a number of ways for high performance computing, deep learning training and deep learning inferencing.

The standard HGX design architecture includes eight NVIDIA Tesla® GPU accelerators in the SXM2 form factor and connected in a cube mesh using NVIDIA NVLink™ high-speed interconnects and optimized PCIe topologies. With a modular design, HGX enclosures are suited for deployment in existing data center racks across the globe, using hyperscale CPU nodes as needed.

Both NVIDIA Tesla P100 and V100 GPU accelerators are compatible with HGX. This allows for immediate upgrades of all HGX-based products once V100 GPUs become available later this year.

HGX is an ideal reference architecture for cloud providers seeking to host the new NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform. The NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform manages a catalog of fully integrated and optimized deep learning framework containers, including Caffe2, Cognitive Toolkit, MXNet and TensorFlow.

“Through this new partner program with NVIDIA, we will be able to more quickly serve the growing demands of our customers, many of whom manage some of the largest data centers in the world,” said Taiyu Chou, general manager of Foxconn/Hon Hai Precision Ind Co., Ltd., and president of Ingrasys Technology Inc. “Early access to NVIDIA GPU technologies and design guidelines will help us more rapidly introduce innovative products for our customers’ growing AI computing needs.”

“Working more closely with NVIDIA will help us infuse a new level of innovation into data center infrastructure worldwide,” said Evan Chien, head of IEC China operations at Inventec Corporation. “Through our close collaboration, we will be able to more effectively address the compute-intensive AI needs of companies managing hyperscale cloud environments.”

“Tapping into NVIDIA’s AI computing expertise will allow us to immediately bring to market game-changing solutions to meet the new computing requirements of the AI era,” said Mike Yang, senior vice president at Quanta Computer Inc. and president at QCT.

“As a long-time collaborator with NVIDIA, we look forward to deepening our relationship so that we can meet the increasing computing needs of our hyperscale data center customers,” said Donald Hwang, chief technology officer and president of the Enterprise Business Group at Wistron. “Our customers are hungry for more GPU computing power to handle a variety of AI workloads, and through this new partnership we will be able to deliver new solutions faster.”

“We’ve collaborated with Ingrasys and NVIDIA to pioneer a new industry standard design to meet the growing demands of the new AI era,” said Kushagra Vaid, general manager and distinguished engineer, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp. “The HGX-1 AI accelerator has been developed as a component of Microsoft’s Project Olympus to achieve extreme performance scalability through the option for high-bandwidth interconnectivity for up to 32 GPUs.”

Keep Current on NVIDIA
Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

– See more at: http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-partners-with-world-s-top-server-manufacturers-to-advance-ai-cloud-computing#sthash.VluHZu6O.dpuf

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Since 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. The company's technologies are transforming a world of displays into a world of interactive discovery -- for everyone from gamers to scientists, and consumers to enterprise customers.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        via the fine folks at Workspot.

        read more
        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496112110_hqdefault.jpg

          IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas

          “Everything’s a gamble, love most of all.” said Tess Gerritsen. IT help desk teams might beg to differ with Gerritsen. For them, IT service management is usually the biggest gamble. With business continuity at stake, IT admins can’t afford to take uncalculated risks with their IT management policies and processes. In this free webinar, you’ll […]

          read more
          1496182213_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nimble Storage – Veeam Technology Alliance Partner Video

          1495902458_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan on complexity and security at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          1496182578_maxresdefault.jpg

          Take your channel business to the next level with Veeam

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video