NVIDIA on How GPU Technology Aids the Vision-Impaired

Smartphones are the Swiss Army knives of the digital age, serving as cell phone, camera, map, social networking hub, game console and more. Now one more amazing utility can be added to the list: eyesight.

Aipoly is one such smartphone app. It can nearly instantaneously identify over 4,000 objects around the home, such as tools, cutlery and bathroom items. It displays a text identification on screen and speaks the object’s name aloud to the user.

Aipoly’s vocabulary is now about as complex as that of a five-year-old child. The app offers paid upgrades that expand its available vocabulary, and new words and subjects are constantly being added.

Comprehensive image recognition training is key to accurate identification, and it is this quality that is essential to assisting those with visual impairment.

“With a blind person, you can’t have 70 percent accuracy and call it a day,” said Alberto Rizzoli, co-founder of San Francisco-based Aipoly.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.