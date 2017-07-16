Home Desktop NVIDIA on DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock

NVIDIA on DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock

NVIDIA on DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock
Being stuck in traffic is frustrating and expensive. Beyond headaches and missed appointments, traffic congestion costs U.S. drivers some $300 billion annually.

Researchers suggest self-driving cars — even in small numbers — will dramatically improve traffic flow. Lex Fridman and his team at MIT created a game to accelerate this future.

DeepTraffic simulates a typical highway environment, and its players control their own car using deep learning. The simulation makes complex technical concepts accessible for beginners, and the gamification pushes experts to develop completely new techniques.

Gaming Traffic with Neural Nets

Imagine you’re driving on a busy freeway in Los Angeles. You must decide how closely to follow the car in front of you, when to change lanes, and how to avoid hitting other cars while you navigate. This is called path planning. With DeepTraffic, anyone can design and train a deep neural network to do it.

Read the entire article here, DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

