NVIDIA on DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock
Being stuck in traffic is frustrating and expensive. Beyond headaches and missed appointments, traffic congestion costs U.S. drivers some $300 billion annually.
Researchers suggest self-driving cars — even in small numbers — will dramatically improve traffic flow. Lex Fridman and his team at MIT created a game to accelerate this future.
DeepTraffic simulates a typical highway environment, and its players control their own car using deep learning. The simulation makes complex technical concepts accessible for beginners, and the gamification pushes experts to develop completely new techniques.
Gaming Traffic with Neural Nets
Imagine you’re driving on a busy freeway in Los Angeles. You must decide how closely to follow the car in front of you, when to change lanes, and how to avoid hitting other cars while you navigate. This is called path planning. With DeepTraffic, anyone can design and train a deep neural network to do it.
Read the entire article here, DeepTraffic: How an MIT Simulation Game Uses Deep Learning to Reduce Gridlock
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide