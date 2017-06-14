NVIDIA M60 for Citrix XenDesktop; licensing issues due to MAC address change

With the introduction of the M series of NVIDIA also came a license model. Working for a customer today on a Citrix XenDesktop 711 environment (M60 Q1/2) we experienced something that I thought I need to share with you. We are running XenDesktop 711 to offer a AutoDesk ACAD environment for a company to has personnel world wide. We offered a pilot and used certain licenses here to test. The test was very successful and now we scale up to production. With that also we add the production licenses to the systems, NVIDIA is one of them. We changed the MAC address of the license server. During the pilot phase we had a manual configuration and now in production we will have an automatic configuration. The problem we had started with this change.

MAC change

NVIDIA works with a Tomcat service, installed automatically when you install the license server. When you have to change the MAC address Tomcat will fail to start. You will need to reinstall it. No issue of course, Tomcat is installed fast and your license server is up and running in a minute. Hold your horses, it is true it runs but you will experience a different issue.

