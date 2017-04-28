Home Desktop NVIDIA: Learn How Software Writes Software for AI Cars at GTC

NVIDIA: Learn How Software Writes Software for AI Cars at GTC

NVIDIA: Learn How Software Writes Software for AI Cars at GTC
You’ve seen the headlines. You’ve heard the buzzwords. Everyone is talking about how self-driving cars will change the world. But there’s a much deeper story here — one we’re telling in full at our GPU Technology Conference, May 8-11, in Silicon Valley — about how AI generates software with amazing capabilities.

This is what makes makes AI so powerful, and makes self-driving cars possible. At GTC, you’ll learn about the latest developments in this technology revolution — and meet the people putting it on the road. If you work in — or with — the auto industry, you can’t miss GTC and its unique conference sessions, hands-on labs, exhibitions, demos and networking events.

From Autonomous Racecars to Maps that Predict the Future

At GTC, you’ll gain insights about major auto manufacturers, sexy autonomous racecars, emotional artificial intelligence and maps that predict the future. Just to name a few.

