In the latest of a series of investments in deep learning startups, NVIDIA is investing in Deep Instinct, an Israeli-based startup that uses deep learning to thwart cyberattacks.

Deep Instinct uses a GPU-based neural network and CUDA to achieve 99 percent detection rates, compared with about 80 percent detection from conventional cyber security software. Its software can automatically detect and defeat the most advanced cyberattacks.

NVIDIA vice president of business development Jeff Herbst said, “Deep Instinct is an emerging leader in applying GPU-powered AI through deep learning to address cybersecurity, a field ripe for disruption as enterprise customers migrate away from traditional solutions. We’re excited to work together with Deep Instinct to advance this important field.”

Read the entire article here, NVIDIA Invests in Cyber Security Startup Deep Instinct

