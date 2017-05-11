NVIDIA: How We Used AI in a Video That Tells the Story of AI
I am AI. With those words, AI revealed itself Wednesday at our GPU Technology Conference as a technology that can not only change the world, but create a soundtrack for its own technology revolution.
For thousands of years, of course, storytellers have relied on music to turn moments into magic. So what happens when, in a twist, the music that sends your imagination soaring is itself part of the story?
We found out Wednesday, when we revealed that the inspiring music for the video introducing the keynote at GTC was generated by the very technology we had gathered to talk about.
Unleashed by the parallel processing power of GPUs, a new generation of neural networks are giving machines superhuman capabilities. AI can now classify galaxies, help the blind see, drive our cars and even help us find cures for diseases that have long plagued mankind.
Read the entire article here, How We Used AI in a Video That Tells the Story of AI
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
