NVIDIA: How Our New HPC Scientific Visualization Tool Lets You Use ParaView for Real-Time Volume Visualization

To help develop better pacemakers, researchers at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center recently developed the world’s first comprehensive heart model.

It’s an amazing achievement, mimicking blood flow and muscle reaction based on the heart’s electrical signals. Nearly as daunting: visualizing and analyzing their huge 54 million tetrahedral-cell model.

When running simulations at scale, supercomputers generate petabytes of data. For scientists, visualizing an entire dataset with high fidelity and interactivity is key to gathering insights. But datasets have grown so vast, that’s become difficult.

Tackling Scientific Visualization in the HPC Era

NVIDIA IndeX packs the performance needed to visualize these compute-heavy jobs. It works on large-scale datasets by distributing workloads across multiple nodes in a GPU-accelerated cluster.

